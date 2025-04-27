May 1 Planning Board: Expanded Walmart grocery pickup + more

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, May 1 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

S2025-005: Erie Street & Boynton Street, Residential Single Family High Density District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a subdivision application for a lot line adjustment between two lots where Parcel A of 7,467 SF is subtracted from Tax Map 455 Lot 10 and added to Tax Map 658 Lot 32A, and Parcel B of 5,278 SF is subtracted from Tax Map 658 Lot 32A and added to Tax Map 455 Lot 10, leaving Tax Map 455 Lot 10 with 17,439 SF and Tax Map 658 Lot 32A with 12,769 SF.

CU2025-009: 323 Franklin Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has submitted a conditional use application for the internal conversion of commercial space into one residential unit (703 SF) and the internal conversion of a communal space on the 11th floor into two additional units. The total residential unit count would now total 100 units. No exterior modifications are proposed.

CU2025-012: 296 Dunbarton Road, Residential Single Family Medium Density District, Ward 12

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to construct a 900 SF detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in the rear yard of an existing single-family dwelling.

PDSP2025-002 (To Be Continued to May 15, 2025): 1895 South Willow Street, General Business District, Ward 8

Applicant has submitted a planned development and site plan application for a 1,815 SF coffee shop with limited indoor seating, 22 new parking spaces, and a drive-thru lane, on a lease lot adjacent to the newly approved Service Credit Union.

SP2025-011: 481 Hanover Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 4

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the internal renovation of an existing 3-unit dwelling into a 6 dwelling unit building.

CU2025-010: 481 Hanover Street, Residential Two Family District, Ward 4

Applicant has submitted a conditional use application for a reduction in required parking spaces from 12 to the provided 6. The 6 spaces currently exist and received ZBA approval for lack of parking bumpers.

SP2025-012: 725 Gold Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for a 4,578 SF addition to the south side of the existing Walmart Store for an expanded grocery pickup, with associated site improvements for vehicle maneuvering, parking, lighting and sidewalks.

CU2025-011: 725 Gold Street, General Business District, Ward 9

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit for a reduction of 20 parking spaces associated with the proposed grocery pick-up expansion.

SP2025-013: Blaine Street & 223 Second Street, General Business District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the paving of a parking lot across the street of a multi-tenant commercial building. The parking lot is to have 18 parking spaces to supplement the three existing on site.

CU2025-013: Blaine Street & 223 Second Street, General Business District, Ward 10

Applicant has submitted a conditional use application that aggregates multiple applications for new tenants to reduce parking and have an alternate parking arrangement of the existing parking lot across Blaine Street.

PLANNING BOARD UPDATES

The Planning Board met on Thursday, April 17 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

SP2025-005: 37-45 Manchester Street, Application approved.

