May 15 Planning Board: More apartments proposed for downtown

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. and the following applications are on the agenda for a limited public hearing. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2025-007: 516 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Applicant has requested a continuation of this public hearing until July 3, 2025. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the razing of the former Murphy’s diner, for a proposed 6-story, mixed-use building. The building includes 9,600 SF of first floor commercial space, up to 50 residential units on floors 2-6, and at least 19 sub-surface parking spaces.

CU2025-009: 323 Franklin Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing that began on May 1, 2025. Applicant has submitted a conditional use application for the internal conversion of commercial space into one residential unit (703 SF) and the internal conversion of a communal space on the 11th floor into two additional units. The total residential unit count now totaling 100 units. No exterior modifications are proposed.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a business meeting:

SP2024-009 Extension: 959 Elm Street

959 Elm Street S2025-005: Erie Street & Boynton Street

Erie Street & Boynton Street CU2025-009: 323 Franklin Street

323 Franklin Street CU2025-012: 296 Dunbarton Road

296 Dunbarton Road SP2025-011: 481 Hanover Stree

481 Hanover Stree SP2025-012 & CU2025-011: 725 Gold Street

725 Gold Street SP2025-013 & CU2025-013: Blaine Street & 223 Second Street

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Wednesday, May 7 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.