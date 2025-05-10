May 15 Planning Board: More apartments proposed for downtown

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, May 15 at 6 p.m. and the following applications are on the agenda for a limited public hearing. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.
SP2025-007: 516 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3
Applicant has requested a continuation of this public hearing until July 3, 2025. Applicant has submitted a site plan application for the razing of the former Murphy’s diner, for a proposed 6-story, mixed-use building. The building includes 9,600 SF of first floor commercial space, up to 50 residential units on floors 2-6, and at least 19 sub-surface parking spaces.
CU2025-009: 323 Franklin Street, Central Business District, Ward 3
Continuation of a public hearing that began on May 1, 2025. Applicant has submitted a conditional use application for the internal conversion of commercial space into one residential unit (703 SF) and the internal conversion of a communal space on the 11th floor into two additional units. The total residential unit count now totaling 100 units. No exterior modifications are proposed.
PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING
The following applications will be discussed during a business meeting:
- SP2024-009 Extension: 959 Elm Street
- S2025-005: Erie Street & Boynton Street
- CU2025-009: 323 Franklin Street
- CU2025-012: 296 Dunbarton Road
- SP2025-011: 481 Hanover Stree
- SP2025-012 & CU2025-011: 725 Gold Street
- SP2025-013 & CU2025-013: Blaine Street & 223 Second Street
ZONING BOARD UPDATES
The Zoning Board met on Wednesday, May 7 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.
- ZBA2025-011: 1308 Elm Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-023: 121 Corning Road, Postponed to June 12.
- ZBA2025-033: Mammoth Road and Melrose Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-036: 383 Concord Street, Variance granted with condition that applicant secures valid easement with access to back parking.
- ZBA2025-038: 23 West Webster Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-039: 238 Auburn Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-040: 2405-2445 Brown Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-042: 400-402 Hevey Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-043: 2125 Elm Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-046: 145 Garvin Avenue and Hollman Street Map 765 Lot 26, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-047: 70 Armand Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-048: 231 Beaver Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2025-049: 1529 Union Street, Variance granted.