May 15 public hearing set for Hooksett Route 3/Route 28 improvement project

NH DOT will hold a public hearing in Hooksett on May 12 for public comment on Project 29611.

HOOKSETT, NH – On April 10, 2024, the Governor and Executive Council approved the petition of the NH Department of Transportation to convene a public hearing to determine whether there is an occasion for the laying out of the Route 3/Route 28 improvement project and acquiring necessary rights-of-way. A Commission of Three Persons was appointed to conduct the hearing, and its members are Thomas Morgan, Gary Francoeur, and Thomas De Blois.

Prehearing Conference:

The Commission for the project will meet on May 12, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the NH Department of Transportation, in conference room 161, 7 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, to discuss the proposed project. This is a public meeting under RSA Chapter 91-A. The intent of the meeting is not to take testimony but rather to plan for the Public Hearing on the project to be held on May 15, 2025, in Hooksett.



Public Hearing:

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will hold a Public Hearing to discuss the US Route 3/NH Route 28 project improvements between Alice Avenue and Whitehall Road.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, from 6 p.m. at the Hooksett Town Hall, 35 Main Street, Hooksett, NH.

The Town Hall will be open at 5:30 p.m. for the inspection of plans by any interested persons.

The US Route 3/NH Route 28 improvements will include roadway widening to add a second through lane in each direction, construct six-foot sidewalks and five-foot shoulders, incorporate raised median islands, drainage and water quality infrastructure, as well as intersection improvements at three locations.

Interested landowners, local officials, and highway users are invited to attend the hearing and will have the opportunity to express their comments relative to the project. Audio of the hearing will be recorded. Maps, plans, environmental studies, and other pertinent information developed for the Department, along with written reports received because of the coordination with other agencies, are available at the Department of Transportation at the John O. Morton Building, 7 Hazen Drive, Concord, New Hampshire for inspection and copying. Please call Dave Smith, Project Manager, at (603) 271-2731 in advance for an appointment.

Written statements and other exhibits may be submitted to the Chairman of the Commission, c/o William Oldenburg, Director of Project Development, NH Department of Transportation, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483 or by email to [email protected] until April 14th, 2025, for inclusion in the official record.



NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at [email protected], or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.

