May 17: Great deals to be had at Manchester Library Book Sale

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester City Library Spring book sale will take place on May 17th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pricing will be $10 per average sized grocery bag. Bring your own bag or we can provide one. Fill it up with whatever materials can fit! Individual items can also be purchased for $2 each for hardcover books and $1 each for most other materials.

This is not only a chance to get some amazing books, but also an opportunity to support the Manchester City Library. All proceeds from this book sale will go towards the library’s museum pass program.

About the Manchester City Library

The Manchester City Library provides books, magazines, DVDs and audiobooks, along with information services, Internet access and programs to meet the needs of Manchester residents off all ages.

For further information, please contact Caleb Moshier, 603-624-6550 x 769 www.manchester.lib.nh.us