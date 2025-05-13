May 17: Public invited to Camp Allen Annual Spring Open House

Community invited to tour facilities, meet staff and support life-changing summer experiences.

All smiles at Camp Allen.

BEDFORD, NH – Camp Allen New Hampshire, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing enriching summer camp experiences for individuals with developmental and/or physical challenges, is thrilled to invite campers, families and community members to its annual Spring Open House on Saturday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Camp Allen NH campus in Bedford. This welcoming event offers both new and returning families guided tours of the grounds and discover how Camp Allen NH’s inclusive programs create meaningful experiences for campers of all abilities.

Guests will enjoy a classic cookout lunch featuring burgers and hot dogs, along with staff-guided tours of our scenic and fully accessible facilities. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Camp Allen NH’s summer programming and helping create unforgettable experiences for campers of all abilities.

“This event is one of our favorite ways to connect with our community and showcase what makes Camp Allen NH so special,” said Mel Gosselin, Executive Director of Camp Allen NH. “It gives us the opportunity to introduce our programs to new families, celebrate with current ones and raise awareness to ensure every camper can enjoy a fun, safe and enriching summer experience.”

The Spring Open House is free and open to the public. RSVPs are encouraged via this link.

For over 90 years, Camp Allen New Hampshire has been a leader in providing inclusive and adaptive programs in a safe and supportive environment. Through outdoor activities, recreational programs and specialized care, Camp Allen NH empowers campers of all abilities to thrive.

About Camp Allen NH

Founded in 1931, Camp Allen NH is a nonprofit organization based in Bedford, New Hampshire, dedicated to providing summer camp experiences for individuals with developmental and/or physical challenges. With a mission to foster independence, build friendships and create lifelong memories, Camp Allen NH offers a variety of inclusive and adaptive programs in a safe, supportive environment. Through outdoor activities, recreational programs and specialized care, Camp Allen NH empowers campers of all abilities to thrive. To learn more or support our mission, visit campallennh.org.