May 3 – Pet Wellness Day at AWARENH: Vaccines, microchips and free pet nutrition class

Veterinary Clinic May 3.

HOOKSETT, NH – Pet owners are invited to take advantage of low-cost vaccinations, affordable microchipping, and a free educational class on pet nutrition during a Pet Wellness Day on Sat., May 3, 2025, at the Hooksett veterinary center of Animal Welfare Alliance Resource & Education of NH (AWARENH).

We welcome volunteers and will discuss all the opportunities we have.

Who: AWARENH with special guest speaker, Veterinarian Dr. Masuma Barrett

AWARENH with special guest speaker, Veterinarian Dr. Masuma Barrett What: Pet Wellness Day: low-cost vaccinations and microchipping and free pet education class, volunteer interest meeting

Pet Wellness Day: low-cost vaccinations and microchipping and free pet education class, volunteer interest meeting When: Sat., May 3, 2025, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with volunteer interest meeting 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Sat., May 3, 2025, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with volunteer interest meeting 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Where: AWARENH, 171 Londonderry Turnpike, Unit 5, Hooksett, N.H.

Schedule for the day:

Vaccine and microchip clinic: 10 AM – 12 PM

first come, first served, with last pet taken at 11:45 a.m.- free educational class: 12:30 PM – 1:30 PMSpecial guest speaker Dr. Barrett will present on the impact of nutrition on pet health.- Volunteer interest meeting 2:30-3:30 p.m. where you can learn how you can make a difference in the lives of our animals. Learn about volunteering in these areas and more:The spay clinicEvents helpPet food pantryTransport assistance

AWARENH offers these low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics on the first Saturday of every month, providing ongoing opportunities for pet owners to maintain their pets’ health at an affordable cost.

The free educational class is being offered because AWARENH understands that regular veterinary visits aren’t always financially possible for every family — but access to reliable, trustworthy information is crucial to help pet owners make informed decisions about their pets’ health and care.

ABOUT:

AWARENH (Animal Welfare Alliance Resource & Education of NH) provides low-cost spay/neuter clinics, vaccine clinics, and other resources for pet owners in need.

Dr. Masuma Barrett, our guest speaker, is currently part of the team at the Veterinary Wellness Center in Exeter, N.H. She had her own practice for many years prior to joining them in 2023. Dr. Barrett has a special interest in integrating alternative and conventional veterinary medicine to tailor pain management and long-term care. She is a certified veterinary acupuncturist among other certifications.

