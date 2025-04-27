May 3: The best thing about FREE Comic Book Day isn’t even the free comic books

There’s also a FREE comicon with a costume contest, food trucks, movie cars, live music and more.

MANCHESTER, NH – Double Midnight Comics is excited to once again be hosting their Free Comic Book Day Extravaganza at their Manchester location – 252 Willow Street at The Factory on Willow Saturday May 3rd!

Free Comic Book Day is an international celebration of the comic book medium where stores buy special comic books to give away for FREE as a way for people to discover the wonderful world of comic books. Double Midnight Comics throws one of the biggest Free Comic Book Day events in the country by hosting a FREE comic con with artists and vendors, a costume contest, food trucks, movie cars, live music and more! Free Comic Book Day will be happening all over The Factory Campus and there will be plenty to see and do!

Find great deals at Double Midnight Comics on Free Comic Book Day. Photo/DMC

“Free Comic Book Day is our favorite day of the year and our highest traffic day at the shop. We love seeing all of the families dropping in to get some comic books and enjoy all the activities we host throughout the day!” said co-owner Chris Proulx

Attendees in costume are encouraged to have their picture taken for the costume contest for a chance to win prizes including passes to September’s Granite State Comicon!

There will be door prizes for the first 100 people in line as well as raffles and a storewide sale!

Double Midnight Comics is also hosting a small event at their Concord location – 341 Loudon Road. Billed as the “Double Midnight Free Comic Book Day Open House” the Concord event is much easier for attendees to navigate if they aren’t comfortable with large crowds.

ABOUT DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS

Double Midnight Comics was founded by brothers Chris & Scott Proulx along with their friend Brett Parker. Lifelong comic book fans, the Double Midnight founders set out to create a different kind of comic book store where everyone was welcome. They opened the first Double Midnight Comics in Manchester in July of 2002, in 2014 they opened their second location in Concord NH. In January of 2023 Double Midnight Comics moved from their Valley Street location to the recently renovated Factory on Willow giving them more space for merchandise and weekly gaming events! In their 20 years in business Double Midnight Comics has won numerous awards from New Hampshire Magazine, The Hippo Press and the Union Leader. Double Midnight has also been nominated several times for the Will Eisner Spirit of Retailing Award. For more information visit www.dmcomics.com, Facebook.com/dmcomics or contact Chris Proulx at 603-540-2381