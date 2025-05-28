May 30: Local Rockers The Faith Ann Band bringing new music to The Shaskeen 

Faith Ann Band.

MANCHESTER, NH – With a sound that’s been described as what would happen if “Fiona Apple and Alice In Chains got together to start a Days of the New inspired band,” The Faith Ann Band have a sound that touches upon a variety of styles. One tune can be upbeat and pop-oriented, while another can have more of an edgy tone, and this malleability has made them a premier act within the Manchester music scene.

The Shaskeen at 909 Elm Street is one of the main establishments for this community, and Faith Ann and her band are going to be performing there May 30. Tickets are $15. Piano-driven rock & rollers Andrew North & The Rangers will be kicking the night off starting at 8 p.m.

Faith Ann and I recently had a conversation about a single that came out a couple months ago, performing solo versus performing with a band, and a new album that’s due out in the near future.

Rob Duguay: Back in March, you and your band released a new single called “Route 2”, so where was it done? Did you work with a studio on it or did you do it by yourselves? Where was this track recorded?

Faith Ann: We did work with a studio. We went to Boardz House Productions in Brookline and we worked with Pete Peloquin on getting it tracked. We’ve also been working with producer Joe Fortin, who is helping us get all the final touches together, and we’re going to be releasing more singles that are ready to go. Then we’re going to be following that up with a full album, which we’ve already recorded with some of the tracks getting redone and we’ve been tightening up every little thing.

RD: Very cool. I also really like the art for the single, it’s this combination of orange, white and black that shows a freeway, a bridge and a cityscape. Who did this piece of art that accompanies the song?

FA: Oh, I’m so flattered. I did the art.

RD: Really? Awesome job.

FA: Thanks! We had a previous band member who is not in the band anymore do the artwork for our most recent album “In Bloom”, but for the next two singles that we’ve done, I’ve done all the artwork. It just kind of gives light to where the song came to life, and it was while driving down Route 2, so I felt that it was only appropriate to have that be the artwork.

RD: I think it’s a great piece. Along with playing in your band, you also play a bunch of solo gigs all over New Hampshire. When it comes to having a mindset of performing solo versus playing with a band, do you find it to be very similar, or do you change your approach depending on the environment you’re in?

FA: I’d say that they’re definitely two different things. Even if I do a duo gig where I play a show with my bassist sometimes and we’ll do an acoustic set, the vibe is always very different between a full band and the acoustic. The solo gigs are more personal and personable, I’m interacting with people directly and you really get to see my character, I suppose. I bring that to the full band shows as well, but there’s just so much more going on in terms of there being a drummer, there’s a bass line and there’s space for guitars, so I don’t really need to be the entire show. I let everyone else in the band have their moment while letting the music do more of the speaking in a sense.

When I’m playing solo, I view it as I’m creating a picture and trying to make it a more intimate thing while taking requests. When I’m solo, I’m usually playing for a longer set, so I’ll end up doing cover songs mixed with my originals. It’s kind of like a half and half and it’s always a good time. Sometimes someone will request something and I’ll only know it a little bit but they’ll tell me it’s their favorite song or whatever and we’ll get the whole crowd at a bar or venue singing together. It becomes something where everyone is involved and it’s a great atmosphere.

RD: It’s great that you’ve had that experience. When it comes to the full band, you have this show coming up at The Shaskeen, so what are your thoughts going into it?

FA: I’m really excited. We’ve been a trio for a while now, and we are going to be having a lead guitarist join us and we’ll see how it goes. He might be the new member and I’m looking forward to that and hearing us again as a four-piece. The Shaskeen has always been a second home for us, all of the homies in the Manchester squad show up, they bring their friends and it’s something that’s local for our crowd. Everyone knows each other from other bands that have played there or just through the hospitality scene. There’s also friends of ours who bop around between places and I’m pretty active in the community so there will be people who I see at the gym or wherever, so it’s always exciting to play a hometown show.

RD: It is exciting. You mentioned earlier about this album that you have coming out, so what are the details on it? Does it have a name? Does it have a release date? When it comes to the future singles off of the album, what can we expect?

FA: The new album is going to be called “Say Less” while continuing the theme of two-worded album titles both accidentally and apparently because that’s my thing. The next single we’re going to be releasing is the title track, and then moving forward, people can expect the third release to come out sometime in the fall. It’s kind of a heavier, deep-meaning and sailor shanty type of song, so you can expect some diversity on the album and a waltzy and bluesy style that comes from my roots along with some funky stuff to dance to. There’s also some pop punky stuff, but people will see a difference in the sound because some of these songs have been written together as a band and there are others that I have written on my own. I’m very excited to share how our music has evolved on this upcoming album, but there’s no official release date yet, so keep your eyes posted on thefaithannband.com for future announcements.