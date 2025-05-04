May 9-11: Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts presents ‘Sweeney Todd (School Edition)’

Joselyn Rutstein as Mrs. Lovett and Gavin McCullough as Sweeney Todd

DERRY, NH – Be thoroughly entertained when Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts presents “Sweeney Todd: School Edition” on Friday May 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday May 10 at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House located at 29 West Broadway, Derry, NH.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and above, and $15 for youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

About the show:

Book by Hugh Wheeler, Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

“Sweeney Todd” has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere and has now been adapted for high school performers in Sweeney Todd School Edition. Stephen Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world.

Jennah Gunawan as Beggar Woman, Carter Blanco as Anthony and Julia Castillo as Johanna, Alex Barnes as Beadle,Gavin McCullough as Sweeney Todd, Joselyn Rutstein as Mrs. Lovett and Federico Mills as Tobias.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun!

Majestic’s “Sweeney Todd: School Edition” stars teens of The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts under the Direction of Jocelyn Duford with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger.