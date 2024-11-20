Mayor caps off Tuesday Aldermanic meeting with city progress report

Jay Ruais on Nov. 19, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais ended the new business section of Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting with a set of statistics highlighting progress by the city’s government.

MPD Hot Spot Enforcement in and Around Parks July 12-Nov. 14:

Arrests: 123

Citations Issued: 476

Addressing Addiction:

21% reduction in overdoses this year over last

20% reduction in overdose fatalities this year over last

Beech Street Shelter and Engagement Center June-October:

Total Provider-Guest Connections: 710

Housing Placements: 33 Guests Housed

Vital Documents Acquired: 30 Guests obtained IDs, birth certificates, or SS Cards Bus Passes Provided: 27

• Employment Opportunities: 10 Guests Gained Employment

• Detox and Recovery Services: 8 Guests entered and completed programs

Street Plus Downtown Street Cleaning Crew July through October:

Trash Pickup: 38,880 lbs. (Estimated: 1296 bags of trash removed at 30 lbs. a piece) Needles: 663

Pressure Washing: 480 Block Faces

Sticker Removal: 377

Graffiti: 259 Removed

Waste: 161 Removed

Oversized Debris: 78

DPW Saturday Cleanups Since Inception of Program in August:

14,200 cubic feet of debris, and 797 needles have been removed from public spaces over the course of 11 cleanups.

“Pulling all this data together is a ‘proof of progress’ exercise. It shows the city is safer, cleaner and providing services through our Engagement Center that are truly getting lives back on track,” said Ruais. “I want to thank the Board of Aldermen, our city departments, and community partners who are helping to make these advancements possible. My goal is to continue to build on this progress and to further increase our quality of life here in Manchester.”