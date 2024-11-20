Mayor caps off Tuesday Aldermanic meeting with city progress report

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais ended the new business section of Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting with a set of statistics highlighting progress by the city’s government.
MPD Hot Spot Enforcement in and Around Parks July 12-Nov. 14:
Arrests: 123
Citations Issued: 476
Addressing Addiction:
21% reduction in overdoses this year over last
20% reduction in overdose fatalities this year over last
Beech Street Shelter and Engagement Center June-October:
Total Provider-Guest Connections: 710
Housing Placements: 33 Guests Housed
Vital Documents Acquired: 30 Guests obtained IDs, birth certificates, or SS Cards Bus Passes Provided: 27
• Employment Opportunities: 10 Guests Gained Employment
• Detox and Recovery Services: 8 Guests entered and completed programs
Street Plus Downtown Street Cleaning Crew July through October:
Trash Pickup: 38,880 lbs. (Estimated: 1296 bags of trash removed at 30 lbs. a piece) Needles: 663
Pressure Washing: 480 Block Faces
Sticker Removal: 377
Graffiti: 259 Removed
Waste: 161 Removed
Oversized Debris: 78
DPW Saturday Cleanups Since Inception of Program in August:
14,200 cubic feet of debris, and 797 needles have been removed from public spaces over the course of 11 cleanups.
“Pulling all this data together is a ‘proof of progress’ exercise. It shows the city is safer, cleaner and providing services through our Engagement Center that are truly getting lives back on track,” said Ruais. “I want to thank the Board of Aldermen, our city departments, and community partners who are helping to make these advancements possible. My goal is to continue to build on this progress and to further increase our quality of life here in Manchester.”