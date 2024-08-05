Mayor gets a tour of Camp Carpenter

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais paid a visit to Camp Carpenter to learn more about the long-time Scouting camp. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Leadership from the Daniel Webster Council was pleased to host Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais for a tour of Camp Carpenter in Manchester last weekend. During the visit, Mayor Ruais toured facilities, learned about the scope and growth of Scouting in New Hampshire and observed Scouts engaged in a variety of exciting outdoor activities.

In a statement, Mayor Ruais noted, “It was my honor to tour Camp Carpenter in Manchester with Daniel Webster Council leadership this weekend. Camp Carpenter is a hidden gem where generations of Scouts from across the region have received invaluable leadership training that has prepared them for life, all within our city. It is clear that Scouting is alive and well in the Granite State, providing youth with fantastic outdoor experiences and tremendous character development opportunities.”

Daniel Webster Council Scout Executive and CEO Jay Garee added, “We were thrilled to host Mayor Ruais this weekend, and greatly appreciated his time, his thoughtful questions and his genuine enthusiasm for Scouting. He is an excellent leadership role model for our scouts, who strive daily to make a difference in the various communities they live in.”

Some of the details shared with Mayor Ruais concerning Scouting in the Granite State in 2023 include:

4,992 youth served statewide;

2,754 volunteers served as role models and mentors for Scouts

9,582 nights camped by Daniel Webster Council youth – thousands of nights embodying endless adventures

127 Eagle Scouts who earned Scouting’s top rank

38,499 service hours performed by Scouts to support our communities

$1.2 million as the value of the service hours performed by Scouts in 2023

Scouting is family, fun, friends and a lifetime of adventure! It’s the place where young people can grow to become their very best future selves. For more information, please visit www.nhscouting.org.