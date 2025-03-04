Mayor, governor attend launch of REACH, providing crisis services for domestic & sexual violence

From left, Gov. Kelly Ayotte, Bridges Executive Director Dawn Reams, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais, and REACH Executive Director Lisa Dunlap during launch of REACH on Sundial Avenue in Manchester.

MANCHESTER, NH – Services for Manchester area survivors of domestic and sexual violence have been transitioned from YWCA-New Hampshire and are now being provided by REACH Crisis Services. The new REACH office is located at 77 Sundial Ave, Manchester, and 24-hour crisis assistance is available by calling 603-668-2299.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais and Gov. Kelley Ayotte on Tuesday spoke at a ceremony celebrating the organization’s anticipated reach in the Manchester area where it is expected to serve more that 2,000 – 3,000 people each year.

REACH offers free and private help for survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, and trafficking in Greater Manchester. This includes the towns of Manchester, Deering, Weare, New Boston, Goffstown, Bedford, Auburn, Londonderry, and Derry.

Mayor Ruais was instrumental in helping to obtain funding for REACH’s Emily’s Place confidential shelter, and spoke briefly during Tuesday’s celebration.

“What better thing can we say we have done with ourselves than help another human being who needs it,” Ruais said. “Thank you so much for all the work that you do. You truly make a difference in lives and in the city of Manchester.”

A long-time supporter of victims of sexual and domestic violence, Ayotte reflected on her time as NH Attorney General and the scope of need for such services.

“I’ll never forget when I was Attorney General, I was invited to observe a support group for victims of domestic violence confidentially, to sit in and listen to their experiences and their peer-to-peer support, and what they had gone through,” Ayotte said. “What REACH, and other crisis centers around the state do is about empowering victims of domestic and sexual violence to move beyond what they have experienced to be able to take back control of their lives, to be able to reach their full potential, and to know that they’re not alone.”

More information on REACH is available at www.reachnh.org. Offices at 77 Sundial Ave, Suite 306W are open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. REACH’s 24-hour crisis line is at 603-668-2299. All REACH services are free and confidential.

REACH services include:

Crisis Intervention In-person help from trained Advocates Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. No appointment needed.



Court Support REACH Advocates guide survivors through the legal process, helping with protective orders, safety planning, and court preparation.



Hospital and Police Support If someone has experienced an assault, REACH Advocates can meet them at the hospital, police station, or court to provide emotional and practical support.



Support Groups REACH hosts safe spaces where survivors can share their experiences, find strength in others, and heal together.



Emily’s Place Shelter REACH’s confidential shelter (at a non-disclosed location) is for those actively fleeing domestic violence, stalking, or trafficking.



Rapid Rehousing Program This program helps survivors and their families find stable, affordable housing if they are homeless or at risk of that due to domestic violence.

