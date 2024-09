Manchester Fire Department 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Firefighters were joined by Mayor Jay Ruais to honor the people who lost their lives or were injured in the September 11th terror attack.

The firefighters stood at attention looking at the American flag at half mast twice Wednesday morning.

At 8:46 a.m. marking the time that Flight 11 crashed into floors 93 through 99 of the North Tower.

At 9:03 a.m. marking the time that Flight 175 crashed into floors 77 through 85 of the South Tower.