MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais has announced a town hall meeting in Ward 6. The town hall will take place at McLaughlin Middle School (201 Jack Lovering Dr.) on Thursday, Sept. 5, 6 to 8 p.m.

Ward 6 Alderman Crissy Kantor and Ward 6 Board of School Committee Member Dan Bergeron have been invited.

To date, Ruais has held eight other town hall meetings.