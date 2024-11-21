Mayor Ruais’ ARPA Package Approved by the BMA

Jay Ruais on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – With an end-of-the year deadline approaching to obligate all of the dollars made available to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Mayor Jay Ruais today applauded approval of a final spending package and detailed how the remaining $1,779,220 will be used.

“After months of work with our department heads, conversations with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) and community partners, I presented a package of recommendations to the BMA with a focus on addressing community needs like homelessness, public safety, and further increasing the quality of life in our city,” said Ruais. (See below)

Ruais added, “I believe these final ARPA allocations reflect where our focus as a city needs to be regarding our most pressing needs, as well as future initiatives that will impact our residents in so many positive ways. I want to thank the BMA for its support of these critical programs and initiatives.”

Summary of ARPA Obligations Approved on November 19, 2024:

Beech Street Shelter Programs: Funding through 3/31/25 $409,138 City-wide Grant Coordinator $207,418 Manchester Community College Tuition Support Program $200,000 Manchester Economic Development Office: StreetPlus Cleaning $200,000 Winter Warming Station: Beech Street Shelter $150,000 Independent City Auditor $135,000 MPD: Recruiting Bonuses for 10 Officers $100,000 DPW: Neighborhood Environmental Improvement/Trash Removal $80,000 Welfare Department: General Assistance Support $80,000 Manchester Police Athletic League – General Assistance $60,000 Winter Emergency Shelter (Amendment) $54,325 Hope City Capital Improvements $53,900 Domestic Violence Victim – Witness Coordinator $49,437