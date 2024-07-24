Mayor Ruais discusses homelessness, education and more at Ward 10 event

Although it didn’t attract quite as many people as last week’s community meeting on the proposed zoning ordinance happening at the exact same location, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais’ Ward 10 Town Hall Discussion at Parker-Varney Elementary School on Tuesday night touched upon a variety of topics. Here’s a recap of what was said.

Jay Ruais on July 23, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Homelessness/Affordable Housing

Ruais provided an update that recently 11 formerly homeless individuals staying at the Beech Street Shelter have now received housing, 17 received new ID cards thanks to a new public/private partnership, four entered into detox treatment and four got new jobs.

He also fielded questions regarding the recent amendment to the city’s camping prohibition ordinance. Ruais said that those who do still camp on public land have places to go such as the Beech Street Shelter, the Families in Transition Shelter of the 1269 Café. He also agreed with the idea that they should be given cards with contact information of groups that can help them.

However, he also said that other residents have a right to clean parks, stating that a balance had to be struck.

“If people choose to ignore ordinances, there will be consequences to those actions,” he said.

Regarding the issue of panhandling, Ruais noted that the city has been under a federal injunction since 2015 from constituting any further anti-panhandling laws, citing First Amendment issues.. However, he noted that other cities have instituted ordinances requiring panhandlers to obtain solicitor permits. Members of the crowd voiced concerns about safety about panhandlers walking into traffic and suggested that motorists close their windows and hope that if money is not given to the panhandlers that they’d go away.

Ruais also stated that the purchase and sale agreements of all surplus properties at last month’s auction have been finalized, netting the city just over $1 million that will go toward its affordable housing trust, some of which has already been allocated.

A resident had a question regarding landlords continually raising rents arbitrarily. Ruais said that the state legislature chose not to pass rent control legislation and the city’s best path was continue facilitating the construction of new residential units.

The crowd at the Ward 10 event. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Education

There was a request to hold similar meetings in each ward of the city for the school district, with a focus on educational updates.

In addition to discussed topics at Board of School Committee meetings such as the Districtwide Facilities Plan, the beginning of dual-immersion studies at Bakersville Elementary School and a new district-run bus service, there was also discussion about the need for more English Language Learner teachers, as many public school students in Manchester come from other countries not knowing any English.

A recent West High School graduate said that she experienced a system where racist and antisemitic comments were common-place and children returning from the COVID-19 pandemic lacked social interaction skills, leading to constant fights.

She also noted that school lunches had improved recently.

Ruais praised the efforts of the district’s Parent-Teacher Organizations as well as Manchester Proud in helping to keep the community engaged toward improving public education.

This man yelled at the mayor. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

Other

Ruais stated that according to American Medical Rescue, Manchester’s ambulance service, the city is on track for a 20 percent drop in opioid overdoses and 10 percent drop in opioid deaths in 2024.

He also praised the work of the recently instituted downtown cleanup crew, eight blue-shirt wearing employees removing graffiti and cleaning sidewalks in the inner part of the city.

There were concerns about an individual operating a doggie day-care out of their home despite being denied for a variance to do so by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

There was also concern about people driving too fast on Boynton Street and some businesses on the West Side encumbering public sidewalks without permission by the city.

One man became enraged with the mayor, stating that he would be running for President in 2028 and that various public officials in New Hampshire had not been helpful in his quest to regain custody of his child.

Part of the discussion between the mayor and the man was caught on a video, courtesy of Candace Gibbons (see below)