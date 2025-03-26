Mayor Ruais presenting budget address March 28 during special Board of Aldermen meeting

Jay Ruais on Nov. 21, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais will present an address outlying the details of his proposed Fiscal Year 2026 City Budget on March 27 during a special Board of Aldermen meeting.

The preliminary budget, which under the city charter is required to come in under the city’s tax cap, will face deliberation by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen, with a final budget needed before the beginning of the city’s 2026 Fiscal Year on July 1.

Ruais’ address will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Aldermanic Chambers in Manchester City Hall. The public may attend, but there will be no public comment. The address can be viewed live on Channel 22 for Comcast customers, or online at manchestertv.org/22. A video of the address will likely be available later on-demand at manchestertv.org

Discussion on the budget will take place during the April 1 regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting, and a public hearing will be scheduled.

Information on previous fiscal year budgets can be found here.