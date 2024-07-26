Mayor Ruais will be on duty with NH Army National Guard July 29 – Aug. 9

Byline:
,
Mayor Jay Ruais. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – From July 29 to August 9, Mayor Jay Ruais will fulfill his two-week duty with the New Hampshire Army National Guard in Concord.

When there is no interference with the performance of his military duties, Ruais will be available to address city issues. Should an emergency arise, the Mayor will take the necessary steps to be released from military duty in order to respond to the situation.

Ruais will also be at the August 6 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, which takes place after his military duty hours.

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 