Mayor says more police patrols, enforcement of ordinances ‘making a difference’ in public spaces

A police cruiser parked inside Victory Park on July 9 as part of Manchester Police Department’s increased visibility efforts. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Ruais says things are looking up when it comes to the downtown.

In a press release issued Wednesday from City Hall, Ruais recapped his recent efforts to reduce the number of visibly homeless and restore public spaces – primarily parks – from becoming encampments for the homeless.

Immediately following the Supreme Court decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson on June 28, Ruais asked the Board of Aldermen to strike Section B of Ordinance 130.13, which, among other items, banned camping in public spaces.

Additionally, Ruais requested a transfer of $500,000, previously to fund park rangers, to the Manchester Police Department for the purpose of increasing patrols in our public spaces. Both of these initiatives were approved July 2. The increased patrols began on July 12.

Date provided by the city shows that in the first two weeks of the city’s new enforcement plan:

Manchester Police added 66 man hours of presence in the parks. This is in addition to the time spent in these locations by regular patrol and by Community Police Officers.

of presence in the parks. This is in addition to the time spent in these locations by regular patrol and by Community Police Officers. Tracking numbers show police handled 177 calls for service , 159 of which were initiated by officers.

, 159 of which were initiated by officers. During that time period, 150 ordinance violations were issued and 33 arrests were made by Park Enforcement and Community Police Officers. The majority of charges were based on active warrants and drug possession.

and were made by Park Enforcement and Community Police Officers. The majority of charges were based on active warrants and drug possession. 89 citations were issued to those in violation of SEC 96.06 related to Behavior in Parks, and three citations were also issued for camping in public places.

Reacting to the numbers, Chief Aldenberg said, “The added presence of our officers, while obviously increasing enforcement, is also important as it serves to make our parks look and feel safer for people to visit. Over time, I am confident this will serve to act as a deterrent for those who would seek to lessen the safety and beauty of our parks.”

Mayor Ruais added, “None of this would be possible without the efforts of the men and women of the Manchester Police Department. I am deeply appreciative of their efforts to make our parks and streets, safe, clean and accessible. Our officers play critical roles when it comes to making positive changes to our public spaces. I also want to thank the Board of Aldermen for supporting these two critical initiatives.”