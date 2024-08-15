McAdoo Homers Again in Second Straight Defeat

Photo/NH Fisher Cats

READING, PA — Multiple come-from-behind efforts fell short Wednesday, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-25, 43-63) dropped game two of six to the Reading Fightin Phils (17-24, 48-61) at FirstEnergy Stadium, 5-4. The Fisher Cats scored three runs to tie the game in the top of the sixth, but the Fightin Phils squeaked in front for good in the bottom of the seventh.

New Hampshire had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth but couldn’t push them across. The Cats offense tallied 11 hits as a unit. Charles McAdoo launched his second homer of the series in as many days. Alex De Jesus bopped three hits, and Andres Sosa contributed two.

Right-hander Hunter Gregory made his first start – and 35th appearance – of the season for the Fisher Cats. In 2 1/3 innings, Gregory struck out three and allowed four runs, all earned. Dahian Santos pitched three strong innings – a season-high – out of the bullpen; the righty didn’t allow a hit and struck out three. C.J. Van Eyk also turned in a scoreless inning. Righty Ryan Jennings (L, 0-1) was tagged with a hard-luck loss, as the eventual winning run scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh.

Reading starter Braeden Fausnaught went five one-run innings in his Double-A debut. R-Phils reliever Konnor Ash (W, 1-4) was the pitcher of record at the time of Reading’s go-ahead tally.

De Jesus’s three-hit game was his seventh of the season and adds to what has already been a strong month for the 22-year-old infielder. De Jesus has a hit in eight of his nine games in August with six multi-hit games. In his nine games, De Jesus sports a .375/.429/.688 slash line.

The Cats struck early against R-Phils starter Fausnaught. Center fielder Dasan Brown led off the game with a ringing double to left; two batters later, De Jesus drove him in.

Reading responded in the bottom of the third, tagging four runs on Gregory to take a 4-1 lead. Fightin Phils center fielder Justin Crawford and Robert Moore started the rally with hits. Crawford and Moore combined for four of Reading’s seven hits and three of its five runs.

The heart of the Cats’ order battled back in the top of the sixth. De Jesus, in the three-hole, singled to start the inning, then McAdoo clubbed his 16th homer of the year 104 miles-per-hour off the bat over the left-center field fence. Yohendrick Piñango reached on an error, Gabriel Martinez singled, then Piñango scored on a ground ball from Michael Turconi.

The Fisher Cats’ three-run frame tied the contest at 4-4 before the Fightin Phils scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

New Hampshire and Reading continue the series on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium with a 7:00 PM EDT first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Michael Dominguez (2-5, 5.00 ERA) is slated to make his 17th start of the season. Reading’s projected starter is right-hander Christian McGowan (0-2, 7.58 ERA).

After the road stretch, the Cats are back at home for six against the Northeast Division first half champions, the Hartford Yard Goats. Promotions include 2000s Night on August 22, New Hampshire Primaries Night on August 23, and Hockey Night on August 24, with a bobblehead giveaway and postgame Atlas Fireworks.