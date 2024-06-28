MCC partners with Worcester Polytechnic Institute to support affordable ‘Transfer Pathway’

MCC President Brian Bicknell, left, and WPI President Grace Wang.

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Community College (MCC) and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) have signed an institutional articulation agreement for MCC students transferring into WPI, guaranteeing them admission to WPI when they meet program requirements.

Though MCC grads have transferred to WPI in the past, this agreement offers expanded pathways for transfer students and increases access to STEM education.

“Encouraging students to begin their science and engineering degrees at Manchester Community College with a clear pathway to WPI makes college more accessible and affordable for many students,” said Brian Bicknell, MCC president. “Thanks to this agreement, students can matriculate at MCC as Life Science, Advanced Manufacturing, Robotics, or Mechatronics students—all programs with extensive math and science classes—then transfer those credits to WPI.”

“The partnership between Manchester Community College and WPI will facilitate a seamless transfer process, removing barriers that many students face on their educational journey,” said Grace Wang, WPI president. “This collaboration supports the talent and economic development of our collective regions by creating new opportunities to meet workforce demands.”

Under the new articulation agreement, MCC students with an associate’s degree who have successfully completed a college-level precalculus or Calculus I course, a college-level laboratory science course, and have earned a 3.3 or higher GPA, will be guaranteed admission to WPI. MCC students who have not yet completed their associate degree but have a minimum 3.0 GPA and have successfully completed a college-level precalculus or calculus 1 course and successfully completed a college-level laboratory science course may be offered admission in order to transfer to a bachelor’s degree program at WPI (in any of its schools including engineering, arts and sciences and business.)

Upon admission, students will be supported through transfer student programs and opportunities at WPI, including a designated advisor in the Academic Advising Office and a staff liaison in the Office of Undergraduate Studies.

MCC transfer students will also have immediate access to WPI’s Heebner Career Development Center and summer research opportunities. In addition, admitted students will be required to take a semester-long transfer transition program and receive a summer undergraduate course tuition waiver for one course taken in each of two summers, during their enrollment at WPI. Additional opportunities are available for qualified students to pursue graduate programming upon enrollment at WPI.



MCC has rolling admissions and there is still time to register for Fall ’24. More information is available at https://mccnh.edu/admissions

