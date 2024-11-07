Meet the ‘real’ winners of Mary’s Dogs 2024 Road Race

On a recent cool, sunny November morning, over 175 registered runners and walkers lined up to support Mary’s Dogs Rescue and Adoption at their 9th annual Run and Walk. It was cold for spectators but just right for the runners, walkers and their dogs.

This dog-friendly event brought out dogs of all types and many who are adoptees from the rescue. Runners and walkers came to help support the rescue that brought them together with their fur-ever friend.

The overall race winner, Colton Ham, ran with his dog, Korpi. He said he’s been running the 5K every year since adopting Korpi from Mary’s Dogs. His family was on hand to support him along with his other dog, who is also a Mary’s Dogs adoptee. He beat out his 2023 winning finish of 19:53 with a time of 18:59. Congratulations, Colton and Korpi!

Overall Race Winner Colton Ham and his dog Korpi | Photo by Sandra McCarthy Photography

Overall Race Winner Colton Ham and dog Korpi and his family | Photo by Sandra McCarthy Photography

While Colton was the race winner, the “real” winners are the dogs that Mary’s Dog’s brings up from southern rescues and helps place them with families here in New England. Below are the faces of the dogs that are the winners. The two dogs shown below participated in the race with Mary’s Dog’s volunteers and are currently available for adoption.

Louis is available for adoption from Mary’s Dogs | Photo by Sandra McCarthy Photography

Esther is available for adoption from Mary’s Dogs | Photo by Sandra McCarthy Photography

“Our annual Run for the Dogs 5K was our largest event yet, with over 175 runners and walkers joining us in support of our mission,” said Traci Bisson, Vice President of the Board for Mary’s Dogs Rescue & Adoption. “Every step helps provide vital transportation, medical care, and loving foster homes for the dogs we rescue until they find their forever families. We’re incredibly thankful for the tremendous support from our community and the generosity of our sponsors, whose contributions make this work possible.”

To learn more about Mary’s Dogs or find your next fur-ever friend, you can visit the Mary’s Dogs website or facebook page.

