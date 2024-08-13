Members First Credit Union announces 2024 scholarship winners

Top row, from left, Colleen Stankiewicz, Grace Stankiewicz, Alina Desfosses. Bottom row, from left, Gracie Monnelly, Adriana Dratner, Alexandra Bessette.

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union has announced the winners of its 2024 Scholarship Program. This year, six outstanding students have been awarded scholarships totaling $7,500 in recognition of their academic achievements, community involvement, and dedication to their future educational goals.

Members First honors the memory of three local individuals who made significant contributions to their community and the credit union by awarding scholarships in their names. The scholarship winners for 2024 are as follows:

Members First Credit Union Memorial Scholarship: Alina Desfosses, Adriana Dratner, Alexandra Bessette

John S. Walsh Memorial Scholarship: Colleen Stankiewicz

Wilbur L. Jenkins Memorial Scholarship: Gracie Monnelly

Michael L. Briggs Memorial Scholarship: Grace Stankiewicz

Each of these scholarships honors those who have left a lasting impact on Members First Credit Union and the greater Manchester community. In addition to recognizing those who contributed to the Credit Union with our Memorial Scholarship, we award scholarships in honor of these individuals:

John S. Walsh was a Manchester firefighter who founded Members First Credit Union in 1949, then known as the Manchester Municipal Employees Credit Union. His legacy of dedication and service is honored through the John S. Walsh Memorial Scholarship.

Wilbur L. Jenkins served for 34 years on the Supervisory Committee of Members First Credit Union and was also the first Personnel Director for the City of Manchester. The Wilbur L. Jenkins Memorial Scholarship recognizes his unwavering loyalty and commitment to the credit union.

Officer Michael L. Briggs was a five-year veteran of the Manchester Police Department, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The Michael L. Briggs Memorial Scholarship is awarded in his memory to honor his heroic dedication to the community.

“We are incredibly proud to support these bright and driven students as they pursue their educational goals,” said Courtney Fifield, President and CEO of Members First Credit Union. “Our scholarship program is a reflection of our commitment to investing in the future of our community. We congratulate all of our scholarship winners and look forward to seeing the great things they will accomplish.”

