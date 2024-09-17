Memorial services set for Goffstown Fire Captain ‘Bill’ Connor, 63

Capt. Bill Connor served Goffstown for his entire career, starting in 1980.

GOFFSTOWN, NH – Chief of Goffstown Fire Department Shawn P. Murray on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain William “Bill” Connor. Captain Connor died on Thursday September 12, 2024, while actively serving as the Community Risk Division Director with the Goffstown Fire Department.

Captain Connor was 63 Years old.

Captain Connor began his career in Goffstown as a call firefighter in 1980. He was appointed as a permanent firefighter and Fire Inspector in July of 1997 at the rank of Lieutenant. Captain Connor was promoted to Captain on June 1, of 2023 and appointed Director of the Community Risk Division of the Goffstown Fire Department and Health Officer for the Town of Goffstown. Captain Connor has an extensive background in fire protection engineering, fire protection standards, fire investigation, and fire safety. Captain Connor most recently received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Service Administration Summa Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire in May.

Bill is survived by his immediate family of his mother; wife, Nancy; son, Brad; daughter Jenica; as well as his grandchildren and siblings and his second family at the Goffstown Fire Department.

Viewing hours are Wednesday September 18, 2024 from 3- 7 p.m. at French and Rising Funeral Home , 17 South Main Street, Goffstown.

Additional parking available at Barnard Park, 9 Barnard Lane Goffstown; St. Lawrence Church, Goffstown

The funeral services will take place Sept. 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. at Goffstown High School Theatre.