Memorial’s playoff crusade comes to a halt

Collin Beaulieu scored Memorial’s lone touchdown Saturday/Stacy Harrison photo

EXETER – Much like the first time it traveled to Exeter High School, the Manchester Memorial football team battled from the first whistle to the last.

However, unlike the regular season matchup – when the Crusaders were edged, 13-6, on Oct. 18 – Saturday’s Division-I quarterfinal playoff contest at Exeter’s Bill Ball Stadium was anything but close, with the second-ranked Blue Hawks earning a 33-6 victory to soar into the semifinals.

But it didn’t begin that way.

Indeed, seventh-seeded Memorial elected to receive the ball to begin the game and proceeded to cut through Exeter’s typically staunch defense like a hot knife through butter.

Once inside the five-yard line, however, the drive stalled and the Crusaders couldn’t find their way into the end zone, turning it over on downs after a failed quarterback keeper inside the two-yard line on fourth-and-goal.

“We punch that in, who knows how this game turns out,” said Memorial head coach Rob Sturgis. “It would have been the first time (the Blue Hawks) have been trailing all season, but unfortunately we had some missed assignments and they were able to make a great stop.”

Though the Memorial defense held on the ensuing possession, the offense couldn’t move the ball on the next drive, going three-and-out and punting the ball away.

The first quarter ended in a scoreless draw, but that changed less than two minutes into the second frame as Exeter’s Tyler Bland swept to the right side of the field and ran 29 yards into the end zone to cap a 61-yard drive off.

Memorial then fumbled the ball away on the first play of their next drive, but once again locked down on defense to hold the hosts to a 24-yard Jonathan Adams field goal.

After another Crusaders three-and-out, the Blue Hawks made them pay with a touchdown with 24.8 seconds remaining in the half to carry a 17-0 lead into the locker room.

The second half began much as the first half ended, with Exeter eating up five minutes of game clock with a 66-yard drive that extended its lead to 24-0 after Jack Kavanaugh punched in an 11-yard touchdown run.

Things didn’t get much better for the Crusaders from there as they turned the ball over on each of their next three possessions and Exeter methodically worked the clock and increased its lead to 33-0 early in the fourth quarter.

“It was a game of missed opportunities,” said Sturgis. “We didn’t turn the ball over in the first game, and this game, especially in the second half, it just bit us in the butt. Young football teams, sometimes that happens.”

Still, with 3:51 left in the contest, Memorial was able to finally finish what it started on its first drive a Collin Beaulieu broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run.

And though the Crusaders were unable to muster any additional points and their playoff run came to an end, this season is unlikely be remembered for the tough conclusion against an undefeated perennial powerhouse.

Rather, Memorial players and supporters are likely to reflect on the success the team found on the gridiron throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.

“It’s hard to look at it that way now, but when you step back later on, it was a hell of a season and a hell of an accomplishment for these kids and something they can really be proud of,” said Sturgis.

Not only did the Crusaders piece together their first winning season since 2002, but they won the program’s first playoff game in 46 years as well, dispatching 10th-ranked Winnacunnet, 22-13, in the opening round last Friday.

Though Memorial graduates nine players from this year’s roster, Sturgis said he expects to return 17 starters from this year’s quarterfinalist, a reality he hopes will bode well for the team’s growth and potential heading into next year.

“We have a lot of kids coming back and a lot of young kids who got a lot of time at JV, so hopefully we can build on the offseason we had last year and keep progressing and hopefully we can make the step that we can compete in this game and try to win it next year,” said Sturgis.

