Mental Health Center trains 24 Manchester police officers on comprehensive crisis intervention

Manchester Police 2025 Crisis Intervention Training cohort. Courtesy Photo

Empowering Officers with Critical Skills to Enhance Community Safety and Mental Health Response

MANCHESTER, NH — The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, a leading advocate for mental health awareness and community safety, has launched a comprehensive Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) program designed specifically for law enforcement personnel. This initiative aims to equip officers with the essential tools and techniques to effectively handle situations involving those experiencing mental health crises, thereby improving outcomes and fostering trust within the communities they serve.

Last week The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester trained 24 Manchester Police Officers. Crisis Intervention Training is a specialized program that educates officers on how to recognize signs of mental illness, de-escalate volatile situations, and connect individuals with appropriate mental health resources rather than defaulting to arrest or incarceration. The Center’s CIT program combines expert-led workshops, scenario-based training, and collaboration with mental health professionals to prepare officers for real-world challenges.

“Law enforcement officers often serve as first responders to mental health crises, yet many have not received adequate training to navigate these complex situations safely and compassionately,” said Patricia Carty, President and CEO. “Our CIT program is designed to bridge that gap, ultimately reducing the risk of harm and promoting positive interactions between officers and community members.”

For over a decade, MHCGM has partnered with Dr. Diana Falkenbach of the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, the Manchester Police Department, and individuals with lived experience to bring Crisis Intervention Training to the Manchester Police Department. Crisis Intervention Training is a nationally-recognized model of helping law enforcement respond with empathy and communication skills to successfully interact with individuals who might be experiencing a mental health or substance misuse crisis.

MHCGM is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and is New Hampshire’s largest outpatient mental healthcare provider. The organization is a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic serving children, adolescents, and adults in the greater Manchester communities and beyond.