Methuen Obayashi wins Cemetery Brook drain tunnel contract

Cemetery Brook with drop sites. Screenshot

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester announced that it has awarded the contract for its landmark Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project to Methuen Obayashi Joint Venture – a nationally recognized civil construction partnership with extensive expertise in complex infrastructure and tunneling projects. The Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project is a large part of the City’s $500 million dollar program investing in the water quality of the Merrimack River over the next decade.



This approximately $360 million project is the largest public works project ever undertaken in the City of Manchester. In collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel will transform the city’s drainage system, reduce combined sewer overflows (CSOs), and significantly improve the water quality of the Merrimack River, a critical natural resource serving over 600,000 residents.



About the Cemetery Brook Drain Tunnel Project:

Contractor: Methuen Obayashi Joint Venture

Construction Timeline: 2025–2028

Tunnel Information:

o Length: 2.25 miles

o Diameter: 12 feet

o Depth: Up to 80 feet underground

o Route: From Queen City Avenue to Mammoth Road

Key Project Goals: