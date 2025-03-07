MHT Director Ted Kitchens announces resignation

Ted Kitchens. File photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, the Office of Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais announced that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) Director Ted Kitchens is stepping down from his role.

Kitchens came to Manchester in 2018 after stops in Houston, Virginia and elsewhere. His tenure has seen the addition of several airlines: Spirit, Sun Country, Breeze, Avelo, and Jet Blue.

Mayor Ruais issued the following statement today regarding the news.

“We truly appreciate Ted’s leadership over the past seven years. During that time, MHT has attracted five airlines, constructed a 64,000 square foot cargo warehouse used by Amazon that created 300 full-time jobs for Manchester residents, tripled the amount of federal funding for capital development projects, diversified airport revenue streams, and restructured 70% of its long-term debt. His tenure will be most remembered for bringing Jet Blue to the airport, along with its $48 million investment at MHT. We wish Ted the very best as he takes his talents, experience and aviation expertise to his next venture.”

