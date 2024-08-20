Michael Constance welcomed as new Manchester Animal Shelter Executive Director

Michael Constance

MANCHESTER, NH – The Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter (FMAS) have appointed Michael Constance as the new Executive Director, effective September 3, 2024. Constance brings over 13 years of experience from Camp Allen, where he served as Executive Director for the past nine years. His extensive background in leadership and community engagement positions him to lead FMAS into the future.

The Board and staff are saddened to say goodbye to current Executive Director Pete McNamara, who joined FMAS in April 2023. Pete’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in advancing the shelter’s mission and improving the lives of countless animals. Lucy Lange, Chair of the FMAS Board of Directors, expressed her sentiments on the transition: “The Board is saddened to say goodbye to our current Executive Director, Pete McNamara, who has had a monumental impact on the shelter, staff, and organization during his tenure.”

The appointment of Constance marks an exciting new chapter for FMAS as the organization continues to grow and enhance its efforts to provide the best possible care for the animals in Manchester. The Board of Directors is confident that under Michael’s leadership, FMAS will continue to thrive and expand its mission. “Michael’s commitment to the community as a Rotarian and graduate of the 2023-24 Leadership Manchester program is a testament to his engagement. Michael is exactly what the Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter need to lead us into the future,” said Lange.

Constance joins us from Camp Allen in Bedford where he has been in the Camp Director and Executive Director roles for the last 13 years. He is a 2024 graduate of Leadership Manchester, has his Master of Public Administration from UNH and has been involved with community organizations that will help the shelter tremendously. He was born and raised in New Hampshire. He and his wife Amie are parents to Abraham and Poppy, and furry family members Franklin and Ladybird.

Michael Constance shared his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am thrilled to join the Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter as the Executive Director. As Executive Director, I am dedicated to advancing our mission and ensuring that every animal receives the respect and care they deserve. I look forward to working with our board of directors, incredible team, volunteers, and supporters to make a meaningful impact on the animals we all love, the City of Manchester, and the larger community. Thank you for your continued support as we embark on this journey together.”

About Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter:

The Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter (FMAS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing care and finding loving homes for the animals in Manchester. Through community engagement, education, and advocacy, FMAS strives to improve the lives of animals and promote responsible pet ownership. For more information, visit www.ManchesterAnimalShelter.org.