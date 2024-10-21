Millworkers, part 2: Ribbon cut on companion mural honoring female textile workers

Mayor Jay Ruais is joined by Heather McGrail of Greater Manchester Chamber and artist, Prof. Harry Umen, with scissors, as the ribbon is cut on the Women and Girls of Amoskeag mural. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Saturday was a celebration of the women who helped build the Queen City. A city-sponsored mural, “Women and Girls of Amoskeag” created by Harry Umen, Professor of Design and Media Arts, Southern New Hampshire University, was dedicated and is now officially part of the cityscape.

The mural project originated from a 2024 grant proposal submitted to the city as part of the CEAG (Community Engagement and Activity Grant) and its federal funding awarded to the City.

Professor Umen, who in 2023 received a similar grant to design and execute the “Workers of Amoskeag” mural was awarded another CEAG city beautification grant to design and execute the companion mural painting entitled “Women and Girls of Amoskeag,” celebrating the importance of the arduous physical labor of women and young girls that played such a key part in the prosperity of the once great textile industry in the city.

Professor Umen chose for both his mural paintings a style reminiscent of the social realist style of American painting that often focused on the themes of strength and pride of industrial workers that often faced harsh working conditions putting in many long hours without the protections workers take for granted today.

Sponsors for the mural project include Granite United Way, Manchester Connects, Commonman Roadside, Tru Hotel, Stark Brewery, Eastpoint Rental and Manchester Heritage Commission.