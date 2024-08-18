Monday’s weather: Cloudy and humid, heavy rain possible, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Expect cloudy and humid conditions with showers and thunderstorms and a possibility of heavy rainfall. The high will be 79 degrees, feeling more like 85.

Weather Alerts

HIGH SURF ADVISORY CONTINUES THROUGH 8 PM THIS EVENING.

* WHAT…Significant breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet and perilous rip currents.

* WHERE…Coastal York County in Maine and Coastal Rockingham County in New Hampshire.

* WHEN…Effective until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous swimming conditions due to strong rip currents and challenging surfing conditions, as well as potential for localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Individuals who are not experienced swimmers should avoid entering the water because of the hazardous surf conditions.

Anatomy of a rip current/NOAA

5-Day Forecast Aug. 19-Aug. 23

Today: Cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms; potential for heavy rainfall. High 79 (feel like 85) Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and humid conditions with occasional showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Expect lower humidity with early rain showers followed by sunshine later in the day. High 71 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cool. Low 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & nice. High 72 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Some clouds & cool. Low 52 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 75 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Sunny & nice. High Around 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear & cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Expect dry and pleasant weather conditions from Wednesday through the weekend.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured with showers. Expect scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 60s. South winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The chance of rain is 80 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Peaks appearing and disappearing through the clouds. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning, followed by a likelihood of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-60s. South winds will be gentle at up to 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. The probability of rainfall is 70 percent.

Hit the Beach

Weather : Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers and scattered thunderstorms.

: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers and scattered thunderstorms. UV index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature: 67 degrees. Surf Height: Around 5 feet.

: Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature: 67 degrees. Surf Height: Around 5 feet. Rip Tide Current Risk : Moderate. A moderate risk of rip currents suggests that those intending to enter the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. It is crucial to swim within a lifeguard’s view, and one should never swim alone or in the dark. Always bring a flotation device when in the water

: Moderate. A moderate risk of rip currents suggests that those intending to enter the surf should first consult with local beach patrols. It is crucial to swim within a lifeguard’s view, and one should never swim alone or in the dark. Always bring a flotation device when in the water Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 11:36 AM. Low 0.0 feet (MLLW) 05:48 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Expect southeast winds at approximately 5 mph, with wave heights under one foot. The sky will be cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. There’s a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, followed by showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be humid with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The chance of rain is 80 percent. There is a moderate lightning threat, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms. The water temperature will be around 72 degrees.



