Rainy days and Mondays: High of 64, and update on Hurricane Milton’s path

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Expect cloudy skies with some rain, accumulating about 0.25 inches. The high will be around 64 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 7-11

Tonight: Partial clearing & chilly. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & chilly. High 59 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low around 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 57 (feel like 54) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Clear & cool. Low 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny & nice. High 65 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Low 53 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is expected to intensify into a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it targets the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday evening. Florida has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Milton, which is expected to hit the western peninsula on Wednesday as a major hurricane, with wind gusts reaching 140 mph and a storm surge of up to 15 feet.

Trajectory of Hurricane Milton

The weather forecast for the Columbus Day weekend predicts sunshine with temperatures in the lower 70s, with cooler temperatures expected to arrive by Columbus Day.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect rain with highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. The likelihood of rain is near 100 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Rain is expected with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds range from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. The likelihood of rain is near 100 percent.



Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

