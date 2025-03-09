Monday’s weather: A beautiful mostly sunny and breezy day, high of 53

Today’s Weather

Have a wonderful day ahead with milder temperatures and a refreshing breeze! You can look forward to a mix of sunshine and clouds. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 50°, although it may feel slightly cooler, around 45°. Winds from the west will pick up to 10-15 mph, adding an invigorating freshness to your day!

Temperature Outlook

Temperatures are averaging above normal this week, giving a feel of spring that should last throughout the spring months of March, April, and May.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Milder & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 53 (feel like 47) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Few clouds. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & spring like. High 60 (feel like 56) Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34 (feel like 30) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Not as mild with some sun & clouds. High 46 (feel like 40) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High 47 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly cloudy & mild. High 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mainly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the second week of March, the average high temperatures should be around 40 degrees. However, this week’s temperatures are expected to be above normal.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow (1-2″) in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s… except in the lower 20s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow (1″) in the morning. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.