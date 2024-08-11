Monday’s weather: Abundant sunshine, breezy and pretty much a perfect day, high of 79

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Monday’s Weather

Get ready for a fantastic day with abundant sunshine, a refreshing breeze, and pleasant temperatures reaching a high of 79 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 12-Aug. 16

Today: Lots of sun, breezy, & comfortable. High 79 Winds: W 10-15 mph



Tonight: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph



Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph



Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable



Wednesday: Some sun & comfortable. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable



Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable



Thursday: Some sun & slightly more humid with a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. High 85 (feel like 92) Winds: Light & Variable



Thursday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable



Friday: Some sun, humid, & very warm. High 88 (feel like 92) Winds: S 5-10 mph



Friday night: Some clouds and humid. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph



Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week is expected to be mainly dry and pleasant, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Slightly more humidity on Thursday lasting into the weekend.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The summits will be obscured, with a possibility of afternoon showers. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s, except for areas above 5000 feet where it will be in the lower 50s. Expect west winds at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. Showers are possible in the morning, followed by more showers in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s, with west winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph. of rain 70 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather: Predominantly sunny.

Predominantly sunny. UV Index : Extremely high.

: Extremely high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Expected in the upper 70s.

: Expected in the upper 70s. Winds : Westerly at approximately 5 mph.

: Westerly at approximately 5 mph. Water Temperature : 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

: 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Surf Height : Approximately 2 feet.

: Approximately 2 feet. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Hampton Beach Tides: Low tide at 1.5 feet (MLLW) at 11:28 AM, high tide at 8.0 feet (MLLW) at 5:29 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Westerly winds at approximately 10 mph. Wave heights near one foot. Predominantly sunny conditions. There’s a small chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s. There is a 20 percent chance of rain. No thunderstorms are expected during this time. The water temperature stands at 75 degrees.