Monday’s weather: Another record-breaker, warm and sunny, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Monday’s Weather
Sunday the temperature reached a high of 77 degrees at 2:59 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 74 degrees set in 1953, 2012, and 2021.
Monday’s weather will set a new record for warmth with plenty of sunshine, creating ideal conditions for an afternoon of outdoor activities—the summer-like high of 80 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 77 set in 2017.
Outlook for Oct. 21-25
Today: A very warm record day with abundant sunshine, making it a perfect afternoon for outdoor activities. High 80 (record 77 2017) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Sunny & very warm. High 76 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds but still very warm. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph \
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Times of clouds & sunshine, breezy and cooler. High 60 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Cool with a mix of sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Winter Outlook from NWS
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to continue from December through February. This does not preclude the possibility of cold spells, snow, or snowstorms; it simply indicates that the average temperatures will be above normal. Nonetheless, winter is indeed on its way.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures are expected to return to typical October levels by the end of the week.
Take a Hike
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s, except in the lower 50s for elevations above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph at higher elevations above 5000 feet.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later. Expect highs in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.
Peak Foliage Tracker
The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.
Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page