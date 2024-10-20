Monday’s weather: Another record-breaker, warm and sunny, high of 80

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Sunday the temperature reached a high of 77 degrees at 2:59 p.m., surpassing the previous record of 74 degrees set in 1953, 2012, and 2021.

Monday’s weather will set a new record for warmth with plenty of sunshine, creating ideal conditions for an afternoon of outdoor activities—the summer-like high of 80 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 77 set in 2017.

Outlook for Oct. 21-25

Today: A very warm record day with abundant sunshine, making it a perfect afternoon for outdoor activities. High 80 (record 77 2017) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Sunny & very warm. High 76 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds but still very warm. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph \

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Times of clouds & sunshine, breezy and cooler. High 60 Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 36 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Cool with a mix of sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable

Winter Outlook from NWS

Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to continue from December through February. This does not preclude the possibility of cold spells, snow, or snowstorms; it simply indicates that the average temperatures will be above normal. Nonetheless, winter is indeed on its way.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures are expected to return to typical October levels by the end of the week.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be shrouded in clouds at times. Expect highs in the upper 50s, except in the lower 50s for elevations above 5000 feet. Westerly winds will range from 30 to 40 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph at higher elevations above 5000 feet.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The morning will be mostly cloudy, transitioning to partly sunny later. Expect highs in the lower 60s. Westerly winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

