Monday’s weather: Bright, sunny and summery, high of 77

Today’s Weather



Enjoy a bright and delightful day ahead! With a summer-like vibe, we’re expecting a high of 77 degrees. Don’t forget to take in the pleasant breeze coming in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Perfect weather to be outdoors!

Rain, Rain, go away and come back another day!

Our soggy May stretch of weather brought significant rainfall. On Thursday, May 8, we recorded 1.79 inches, breaking the previous record of 1.05 inches set in 1886. On Friday, May 9, there was 0.74 inches, and on Saturday, May 10, 0.81 inches. This resulted in a total of 3.34 inches of rain over three days!