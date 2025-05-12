Monday’s weather: Bright, sunny and summery, high of 77

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Enjoy a bright and delightful day ahead! With a summer-like vibe, we’re expecting a high of 77 degrees. Don’t forget to take in the pleasant breeze coming in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Perfect weather to be outdoors!
Rain, Rain, go away and come back another day!
Our soggy May stretch of weather brought significant rainfall. On Thursday, May 8, we recorded 1.79 inches, breaking the previous record of 1.05 inches set in 1886. On Friday, May 9, there was 0.74 inches, and on Saturday, May 10, 0.81 inches. This resulted in a total of 3.34 inches of rain over three days!
5-Day Outlook
Today: Sunny with a summer-like feel. High 77 Winds: SW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Warm with sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Becoming cloudy & mild. Low 58 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & warm with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: An evening thunderstorm them partly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm with a few showers in spots. High 72 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Mild with a few showers late. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy & warmer with hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 78 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mild with some clouds. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s… except around 50 at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.