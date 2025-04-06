Monday’s weather: Cloudy, chilly, rain and wet snow, high of 39

Today’s Weather



Expect a cloudy and chilly day, with showers and wet snow. The high will reach 39 degrees, but it may feel like only 32 due to the wind. Winds will be coming from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph, adding to the chill in the air. Make sure to stay warm!

Weather Alerts

The pattern will bring cold air early this week accompanied at times by harsh winds. The coldest air today with highs in the upper 30s but feeling like 32 with gusty winds. With freezing temperatures Wednesday & Thursday mornings with lows in the 20s, make sure to protect tender vegetation.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Cloudy & cool with showers & wet snow. High 39 (feel like 32) Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Showers mixing with snow showers late. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Windy and chilly; cloudy in the morning with occasional rain or snow showers, followed by intervals of clouds sunshine in the afternoon. High 41 (feel like 32) Winds: W 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, & cold. Low 26 (feel like 13) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny, brisk, and chilly. High 45 (feel like 38) Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 26 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & milder. High 52 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 37 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy with showers. High 49 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy with periods of showers. Low 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next weekend more April showers headed our way with temperatures around 50 degrees.

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s… except in the mid 20s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Gusts up to 30 mph.