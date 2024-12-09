Monday’s weather: High of 40, wintry mix ending with 2-4″ snow

Byline:
, ,

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch

Follow our YouTube channel here.

Weather Outlook

Today: Cloudiness will increase, accompanied by intermittent showers and wet snow in the afternoon. The high is expected to be 40°, with north-northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Anticipate intervals of wet snow accumulating two to four inches. The temperature will lower to 33°, while north-northeast winds persist at 5-10 mph.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Becoming cloudy with occasional showers mixed with wet snow in the afternoon. High 40 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Periods of wet snow, accumulating 2-4″. Low: 33 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Some rain (.25″) late. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Windy & very mild with periods of rain (1.25″). Potential for heavy rainfall; there can be flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. High 56 Winds: ESE 15-20+ mph

Wednesday night: Heavy rain (.75″) early followed by clearing & windy conditions. Low 37 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, and colder. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: W 10-20+ mph

Thursday night: Clear, breezy, and cold. Low 20 (feel like 11) Winds: 5-15 mph

Friday: Sunny, breezy & cold. High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Clear & very cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable

Snow totals from Sunday morning

Belknap County:

  • Laconia 2″
  • Tilton 1.9″

Carroll County:

  • Center Sandwich 2.8″

Cheshire County:

  • Rindge 1.2″
  • Spofford 1″
  • Gilsum 1″
  • West Chesterfield .3″

Coos County:

  • Lancaster 2.2″
  • Jefferson 2″
  • Milan 2″
  • Pinkham Notch 1.5″
  • Berlin 1″

Grafton County:

  • Bristol 5″

Hillsborough County:

  • Antrim 1.3″
  • Temple 1″
  • Greenville 1″
  • Brookline 1″
  • Manchester .8″
  • Hudson .7″
  • Manchester Airport .5″

Merrimack County:

  • Northfield 2.4″
  • Franklin 2.2″
  • Canterbury 2″
  • Contoocook 1.9″
  • Sutton Mills 1.2″
  • Canterbury 1.2″
  • Boscawen 1.2″
  • Concord 1.1″
  • Bow 1.1″
  • Bradford 1.1″
  • Dunbarton 1″
  • Concord Airport .8″
  • New London .8″

Rockingham County:

  • Deerfield 2″
  • Nottingham 2″
  • Derry 1.5″
  • Auburn 1.5″
  • Epping 2″
  • Hampstead 1.4″
  • Brentwood 1.3″
  • Sandown 1″
  • Portsmouth Airport .9″

Strafford County:

  • Durham 2.5″
  • Barrington 2″
  • Dover 1.3″
  • Sullivan County:
  • Cornish 1.6″
  • Washington 1″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend, expect temperatures in the 30s, with a rise to the 40s anticipated next week! The prospects for a White Christmas do not seem promising at the moment.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.


Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect scattered snow showers in the afternoon with highs in the mid-20s. Westerly winds around 20 mph will shift southwards in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect highs in the mid-20s, with west winds at approximately 15 mph changing to southeast in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow.

Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.

Subscribe to receive your free daily eNews 
+ a note from the Ink Link publisher.

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 