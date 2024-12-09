Monday’s weather: High of 40, wintry mix ending with 2-4″ snow

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Weather Outlook
Today: Cloudiness will increase, accompanied by intermittent showers and wet snow in the afternoon. The high is expected to be 40°, with north-northeast winds at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Anticipate intervals of wet snow accumulating two to four inches. The temperature will lower to 33°, while north-northeast winds persist at 5-10 mph.
5-Day Outlook
Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler. High 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Some rain (.25″) late. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Windy & very mild with periods of rain (1.25″). Potential for heavy rainfall; there can be flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. High 56 Winds: ESE 15-20+ mph
Wednesday night: Heavy rain (.75″) early followed by clearing & windy conditions. Low 37 Winds: SW 10-20+ mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, and colder. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Thursday night: Clear, breezy, and cold. Low 20 (feel like 11) Winds: 5-15 mph
Friday: Sunny, breezy & cold. High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: WNW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Clear & very cold. Low 17 Winds: Light & Variable
Snow totals from Sunday morning
Belknap County:
- Laconia 2″
- Tilton 1.9″
Carroll County:
- Center Sandwich 2.8″
Cheshire County:
- Rindge 1.2″
- Spofford 1″
- Gilsum 1″
- West Chesterfield .3″
Coos County:
- Lancaster 2.2″
- Jefferson 2″
- Milan 2″
- Pinkham Notch 1.5″
- Berlin 1″
Grafton County:
- Bristol 5″
Hillsborough County:
- Antrim 1.3″
- Temple 1″
- Greenville 1″
- Brookline 1″
- Manchester .8″
- Hudson .7″
- Manchester Airport .5″
Merrimack County:
- Northfield 2.4″
- Franklin 2.2″
- Canterbury 2″
- Contoocook 1.9″
- Sutton Mills 1.2″
- Canterbury 1.2″
- Boscawen 1.2″
- Concord 1.1″
- Bow 1.1″
- Bradford 1.1″
- Dunbarton 1″
- Concord Airport .8″
- New London .8″
Rockingham County:
- Deerfield 2″
- Nottingham 2″
- Derry 1.5″
- Auburn 1.5″
- Epping 2″
- Hampstead 1.4″
- Brentwood 1.3″
- Sandown 1″
- Portsmouth Airport .9″
Strafford County:
- Durham 2.5″
- Barrington 2″
- Dover 1.3″
- Sullivan County:
- Cornish 1.6″
- Washington 1″
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend, expect temperatures in the 30s, with a rise to the 40s anticipated next week! The prospects for a White Christmas do not seem promising at the moment.
Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect scattered snow showers in the afternoon with highs in the mid-20s. Westerly winds around 20 mph will shift southwards in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect highs in the mid-20s, with west winds at approximately 15 mph changing to southeast in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow.
Please refer to this link for updates and information on additional ski area openings.