Monday’s weather: High of 40, wintry mix ending with 2-4″ snow

Weather Outlook

Today: Cloudiness will increase, accompanied by intermittent showers and wet snow in the afternoon. The high is expected to be 40°, with north-northeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Anticipate intervals of wet snow accumulating two to four inches. The temperature will lower to 33°, while north-northeast winds persist at 5-10 mph.

5-Day Outlook

Snow totals from Sunday morning

Belknap County:

Laconia 2″

Tilton 1.9″

Carroll County:

Center Sandwich 2.8″

Cheshire County:

Rindge 1.2″

Spofford 1″

Gilsum 1″

West Chesterfield .3″

Coos County:

Lancaster 2.2″

Jefferson 2″

Milan 2″

Pinkham Notch 1.5″

Berlin 1″

Grafton County:

Bristol 5″

Hillsborough County:

Antrim 1.3″

Temple 1″

Greenville 1″

Brookline 1″

Manchester .8″

Hudson .7″

Manchester Airport .5″

Merrimack County:

Northfield 2.4″

Franklin 2.2″

Canterbury 2″

Contoocook 1.9″

Sutton Mills 1.2″

Canterbury 1.2″

Boscawen 1.2″

Concord 1.1″

Bow 1.1″

Bradford 1.1″

Dunbarton 1″

Concord Airport .8″

New London .8″

Rockingham County:

Deerfield 2″

Nottingham 2″

Derry 1.5″

Auburn 1.5″

Epping 2″

Hampstead 1.4″

Brentwood 1.3″

Sandown 1″

Portsmouth Airport .9″

Strafford County:

Durham 2.5″

Barrington 2″

Dover 1.3″

Sullivan County:

Cornish 1.6″

Washington 1″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend, expect temperatures in the 30s, with a rise to the 40s anticipated next week! The prospects for a White Christmas do not seem promising at the moment.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits will be obscured. Expect scattered snow showers in the afternoon with highs in the mid-20s. Westerly winds around 20 mph will shift southwards in the afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect highs in the mid-20s, with west winds at approximately 15 mph changing to southeast in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 30 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of snow.

