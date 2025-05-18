Monday’s weather: Hold on to your hat – blustery day, afternoon showers, high of 59

Today’s Weather



Get ready for a blustery day with cooler temperatures and a chance of a couple of brief afternoon showers! The high will reach a cool 59 degrees, and don’t forget to hold onto your hats as winds whip in from the northwest at 15- 20+ mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This is perfect weather for starting the work week or enjoying a brisk stroll!

The Week Ahead

This week leading up to Memorial Day weekend will be unusually cool, with temperatures averaging about 10-15 degrees lower than normal feeling more like April. However, Memorial Day weekend will see a warming trend, with temperatures reaching 70 degrees on Memorial Day.