Monday’s weather: Hold on to your hat – blustery day, afternoon showers, high of 59

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s Weather
Get ready for a blustery day with cooler temperatures and a chance of a couple of brief afternoon showers! The high will reach a cool 59 degrees, and don’t forget to hold onto your hats as winds whip in from the northwest at 15- 20+ mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This is perfect weather for starting the work week or enjoying a brisk stroll!
The Week Ahead
This week leading up to Memorial Day weekend will be unusually cool, with temperatures averaging about 10-15 degrees lower than normal feeling more like April. However, Memorial Day weekend will see a warming trend, with temperatures reaching 70 degrees on Memorial Day.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Windy & cooler with a brief shower or two in the afternoon. High 59 Winds: NW 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy & breezy. Low 45 Winds: NW 15-20 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and cool. High 60 Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy. Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with rain by evening. High 53 Winds: E 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Periods of rain. Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Thursday: A raw wind with periods of cold rain (.50″). High 49 Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph
Thursday night: Rain (.25″) tapering to showers late. Low 46 Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Friday: Cloudy & cool with a few showers. High 58 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15.