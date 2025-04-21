Monday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 64

Today’s Weather

Enjoy a bright morning filled with sunshine, transitioning into a beautiful afternoon with some clouds. The temperature will rise to a pleasant 64 degrees, with gentle southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, creating an inviting day for any outdoor activities.

Weather Alert

Today for the Boston Marathon, expect sunshine giving way to clouds with highs in the middle 50s; a jacket or hoodie may be useful for watching the marathon.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Some morning sun with some afternoon clouds. High 64 Winds: SSW 5-15+ mph

Tonight: Some showers. Low 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Breezy & warm with clouds giving way to some sun by afternoon High 73 Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 45 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Nice with sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 66 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Clea. Low 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High 71 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 48 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Morning sun with some afternoon clouds. High 77 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Low 53 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This week, the last week of April temperatures will be mainly in the 70s!!

White Mountains Hiking Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: The morning will be partly sunny, but by the afternoon, mountain summits will become obscured. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s, while areas above 5,000 feet will see highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds will be around 20 mph, shifting to the southwest later in the day, with gusts potentially reaching up to 35 mph.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Partly sunny in the morning, with summits occasionally obscured by clouds. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the morning will become light and variable, with gusts up to 30 mph.