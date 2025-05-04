Monday’s weather: Overcast, showers, high of 55

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Follow our YouTube channel here.
Today’s Weather
Prepare for a day marked by overcast skies and a chill, with the promise of light showers —about a quarter of an inch expected. The high will hover at a cool 55 degrees, complemented by a brisk east-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t forget your umbrella; make the most of this unique weather!
Weather Alert
As a storm approaches and lingers, it is expected to bring several days of wet weather with 1-2 inches of rainfall. This may disrupt outdoor activities and hinder travel but could also alleviate drought conditions and reduce the risk of brushfires. Currently, the region is experiencing moderate drought conditions.
5-Day Outlook
Today: Cloudy and cooler with some showers (.25″). High 55 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain (.50″). Low 48 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cool with periods of rain (1″) & drizzle. High 60 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy with showers (.25″) and a possible thundershower. Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Remaining cloudy and milder with a couple of showers and an afternoon thunderstorm. High 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: An evening shower with partial clearing late. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Some sun & clouds. High 66 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 44 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 56 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & chilly. Low 43 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The forecast for Memorial Day, Monday May 26th, predicts cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees.
White Mountains Hiking Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.