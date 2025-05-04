Monday’s weather: Overcast, showers, high of 55

Today’s Weather



Prepare for a day marked by overcast skies and a chill, with the promise of light showers —about a quarter of an inch expected. The high will hover at a cool 55 degrees, complemented by a brisk east-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. Don’t forget your umbrella; make the most of this unique weather!

Weather Alert

As a storm approaches and lingers, it is expected to bring several days of wet weather with 1-2 inches of rainfall. This may disrupt outdoor activities and hinder travel but could also alleviate drought conditions and reduce the risk of brushfires. Currently, the region is experiencing moderate drought conditions.