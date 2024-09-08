Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high 75

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today’s forecast is pleasantly breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds, reaching a high of 75 degrees.

5-Day Forecast Sept. 9-13

Today: Breezy & nice with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: W 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Some clouds & cool with a few showers late. Low 54 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Comfortable sunshine, breezy, & nice. High 77 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly clear & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Sunny & nice. High Around 80 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Mainly sunny & very warm. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Clear and not as cool. Low 59 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Sunny & hot with low humidity. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear & comfortable. Low 60 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

High pressure will prevail throughout the week, with a trend toward warmer temperatures, culminating in unseasonably warm weather for late summer by the end of the week and into the weekend. The sensation of late summer may continue into the beginning of next week!

Get ready for a fantastic weather week with dry conditions and above-normal temperatures. The feel of summer will last into the weekend.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s, dropping to the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds will be around 45 mph, shifting to the west at about 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 80 mph. Morning wind chill values could be as low as 9 degrees.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Expect west winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 60 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.










