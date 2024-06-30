Monday’s weather: Partly sunny and breezy, high of 79 – late T-storm possible

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Click below for Rick’s exclusive videocast

Monday’s Weather



Expect a breezy day with cooler temperatures and more clouds than sunshine; there may be a thundershower in some areas in the afternoon with a high of 79 degrees.

5-Day Forecast July 1-July 5

Today (July 1st): Breezy and not as warm with more clouds than sun; a thundershower in spots in the afternoon High 79 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & comfortably cool. Low 58 Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 87 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds with a comfortable breeze. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Few showers late. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

4th of July: Hazy sun, hot, and humid. High 92 (feel like 94) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Some sun, very warm, and humid. High 88 (feel like 91) Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Some clouds & humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Weather Watch

A cold front crosses this afternoon bringing hit-or-miss thunderstorms that have the potential to become strong to severe storms this afternoon.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of July is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures reaching around 90 degrees.

Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, later clearing intermittently. Expect highs in the upper 50s, though temperatures will remain in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds will range from 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Expect north winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 35 mph.

Hit the Beach

Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the low 70s. Winds: North winds 5 to 10 mph. Water Temperature: 62 degrees. Surf Height: Around 2 feet Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 07:52 AM. Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 02:10 PM.

Jump in a Lake Expect north winds at approximately 10 mph, with wave heights around one foot. The forecast is partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will be cooler, reaching highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not expected during this period. The water temperature is 69 degrees.

Visited 2 times, 2 visit(s) today