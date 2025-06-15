Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, breezy, high of 75

Weather Alert It appears that our series of wet weekends will end with the first weekend of summer, bringing sunshine and temperatures reaching the 80s.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds. High 75 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: More humid with some showers. Low 64 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Morning thunderstorm giving way to some sun & humid. High 81 (feel like 87) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 66 (feel like 69) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Hot & humid with sun & clouds; a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon; thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds. High 90 (feel like 94) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Thursday night: A spot thunderstorm during the evening, then partly cloudy & humid overnight, Low 66 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Friday (First day of summer): Some sun & humid with a thunderstorm in spots; not as hot. High 80 (feel like 85) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & less humid. Low 59 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first complete week of summer is expected to begin with temperatures reaching the 90s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: ake a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 60…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Partly sunny. UV Index: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the mid 60s. Winds: Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 59 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 09:11 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 03:10 PM.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach: South winds at 5 to 10 mph. Waves under 1 foot. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Water temperature at 62 degrees.