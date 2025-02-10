Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, brisk, breezy, high of 26 (feels like18)

Today’s weather

Get ready for a brisk day ahead! With some clouds, sun, and a cold breeze, temperatures will peak at 29°, but don’t let that fool you—it’ll feel more like 18° with those gusty northwest winds blowing at 10 to over 20 mph. Dress warmly and enjoy the bright sunshine!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Sun & clouds, breezy, & cold. High 29 (feel like 18) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Clear & frigid. Low 4 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Some sun with afternoon clouds. High 33 (feel like 23) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Some clouds & cold. Low 12 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 31 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy with snow (3-5″) after midnight. Low 20 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Snow to snow showers (1-3″). High 34 (feel like 29) Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, cold, & breezy. Low 22 (feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 29 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 15-20+ mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & colder. Low 9 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday’s snow totals

Cheshire County : Walpole 6.7″ Keene 6.0″ West Chesterfield 5.9″ Hinsdale 5.4″ Rindge 5.4″ Winchester 4.6″

: Walpole 6.7″ Keene 6.0″ West Chesterfield 5.9″ Hinsdale 5.4″ Rindge 5.4″ Winchester 4.6″ Hillsborough County : Mont Vernon 7.5″ Francestown 7.0″ Bedford 7.0″ Antrim 6.9′ New Boston 6.5″ Milford 6.5″ Hillsborough 5.8″ Nashua 5.5″ Hudson 5.4″ Hollis 5.4″ Manchester 6″

: Mont Vernon 7.5″ Francestown 7.0″ Bedford 7.0″ Antrim 6.9′ New Boston 6.5″ Milford 6.5″ Hillsborough 5.8″ Nashua 5.5″ Hudson 5.4″ Hollis 5.4″ Manchester 6″ Merrimack County : Danbury 8.5″ Canterbury 7.9″ Bow 7.8″ Salisbury 7.7″ Northfield 7.3″ Boscawen 7.2″ Sutton Mill 7.1″ Warner 6.8″ Henniker 6.7 ” Contoocook 6.5″ Concord 6.5″ Canterbury 6.0″ New London 5.2″

: Danbury 8.5″ Canterbury 7.9″ Bow 7.8″ Salisbury 7.7″ Northfield 7.3″ Boscawen 7.2″ Sutton Mill 7.1″ Warner 6.8″ Henniker 6.7 ” Contoocook 6.5″ Concord 6.5″ Canterbury 6.0″ New London 5.2″ Rockingham County : Northwood 7.5″ Hampstead 7.0″ Chester 7.0″ Stratham 5.5″ Derry 5.4″ Hampton 7.0″ North Hampton 7.0″ Plaistow 6.5″ Londonderry 6.0″

: Northwood 7.5″ Hampstead 7.0″ Chester 7.0″ Stratham 5.5″ Derry 5.4″ Hampton 7.0″ North Hampton 7.0″ Plaistow 6.5″ Londonderry 6.0″ Strafford County: Rochester 9.0″ New Durham 9.0″ Northwood 8.2″ Dover 7.3″ Northwood 7.1″

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Observing an active snowy pattern, with some expected Wednesday night into Thursday and over the weekend



Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs around 9 above…except 1 below to 9 above zero at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph… except northwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 41 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Summits obscured. Highs 8 to 18 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill values as low as 29 below.