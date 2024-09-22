Monday’s weather: Partly sunny & cool, high of 67

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s weather

The weather will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine and cool temperatures. The high will be around 67 degrees.

Outlook for Sept. 23-27

Today: Lots of clouds with some sun & cool. High 67 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Some clouds & chilly. Low 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: More clouds than sun & cool. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with some showers. High 64 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Periods of rain (.30″). Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Periods of rain (.25″) & cool. High 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Showers early with some clearing late. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Some sun & milder. High 73 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: Light & Variable

Fall Outlook

The final weekend of September leading into the first week of October is likely to be warmer than usual.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The final weekend of the month, marking the first full weekend of autumn is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Hiking Forecast

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: The forecast is mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Expect southeast winds up to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Southeast winds will be around 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page









