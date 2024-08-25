Monday’s weather: Partly sunny, possible T-storm, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Anticipate some sunshine with a hint of humidity and the potential for afternoon thunderstorms. Be cautious of gusty winds and the chance of small hail during any showers. The high will be 78, feeling like 81.

5-Day Forecast Aug. 26-Aug. 30

Tonight: Some clouds & humid. Low 61 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Humid & warmer, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. High 85 (feel like 88) Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Expect mostly cloudy and humid weather with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm in the area. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy and humid with a few showers. Low 62 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Some sun and not as warm with less humidity. High 76 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday night: Clear & comfortably cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Nice with a mix of sun & clouds. High 77 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Early partly cloudy conditions will lead to intermittent showers later in the night. Low: 57 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph



Weather Patterns We’re Watching



For the Labor Day weekend, expect some sunshine with moderate humidity and high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Labor Day will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid-80s.



Hiking/Beach/Lake Forecasts

Take a Hike

Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits will be obscured. Showers are likely, with scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Some storms may produce gusty winds and small hail with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds will be up to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: The morning will be mostly cloudy, followed by intermittent summits and clouds. Showers are likely, with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may bring gusty winds and small hail. Expect highs in the mid-60s, with light and variable winds. The chance of rain is 70 percent.



Hit the Beach

Weather : Partly sunny with areas of patchy fog. There’s a possibility of showers and scattered thunderstorms.

: Partly sunny with areas of patchy fog. There’s a possibility of showers and scattered thunderstorms. UV index : Moderate.

: Moderate. Thunderstorm Potential : Moderate indicates that thunderstorms are possible.

: Moderate indicates that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature : In the lower 70s.

: In the lower 70s. Winds : North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

: North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 65 degrees.

: 65 degrees. Rip Tide Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides for Hampton Beach: Low tide at 0.5 feet (MLLW) will occur at 11:29 AM, followed by a high tide of 9.3 feet (MLLW) at 5:33 PM.

Jump in a Lake

Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, turning to the northeast in the afternoon. Expect waves under 1 foot and partly sunny skies. There’s a chance of showers in the morning, followed by likely showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may bring gusty winds and small hail later in the day. Temperatures will reach highs in the lower 70s, with a 70 percent chance of rain. The moderate lightning threat indicates that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature will be 72 degrees.





