Monday’s weather: Partly sunny with warmer temps on the horizon, high of 50

Monday’s Weather

Get ready for a delightful mix of clouds and sunshine as we embrace a warming trend on the way! Expect a high of 50 degrees, perfect for enjoying the outdoors.

Outlook for Nov. 4- 8

Today: Periods of clouds and sunshine are expected, with a warming trend on the horizon. High 50 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Some clouds & mild. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Election Day: Some sun with afternoon clouds & milder; there are no significant weather obstacles if you plan to go out and vote. High 71 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, windy with record warmth. Record High of 78 the record is 77 set in 2022. Winds: W 15-20 mph (The all-time record high for November is 79 set in 2022.)

Wednesday night: Some clouds & mild. Low 49 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and nice but cooler. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 61 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & mild. Low 42 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Don’t put away your flip-flops yet

The forecasted high temperature for Wednesday is expected to be a record-breaking 78 degrees, nearing the all-time November high of 79 degrees set in 2022.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The dry period is expected to persist until later in the month. The next opportunity for considerable rainfall is forecasted for November 22nd.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Expect cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Westerly winds will be approximately 15 mph, shifting to the southwest and increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach up to 45 mph.



Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

