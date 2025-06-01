Monday’s weather: Picture perfect, high of 72 – with the possibility of Northern Lights

Weather Alerts Sunday marked the exciting arrival of Meteorological Summer! Let’s dive into what June, July, and August have in store for us this season. Get ready for some fantastic summer days ahead as a big warmup is on the way this week Temperatures likely above normal. Precipitation leaning above normal. Meaning tropical moisture from a hurricane or tropical storm could visit New England.

5-Day Outlook

Today: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 72 Winds: WSW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Clear & cool; conditions appear favorable for observing the Northern Lights. Low 46 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Some sun & hot with increasing humidity. High 91 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mainly clear, mild, and humid. Low 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside. High 92 (feel like 95) Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 68 Winds: SW 5-15 mph

Friday: Not as hot with some sun, warm, & humid with afternoon thunderstorms. High 82 (feel like 87) Winds: WSW 5-15 mph

Friday night: Evening thunderstorms; mild and humid. Low 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching



Next weekend will start out wet and end with sunshine with temperatures in the 70s.

Get Out!

Take a Hike: Summits above 4,000 feet: Summits obscured. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s…except in the upper 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hit the Beach Hampton & Rye Beach Weather: Mostly sunny. UV index: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the upper 60s. Winds: Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Tide Current Risk: Low.

Jump in a Lake Weirs Beach West winds approximately 10 mph with gusts reaching up to 20 mph. Wave heights are around 1 foot at the north end of the lake and about 2 feet at the south end. The weather is mostly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. No thunderstorms are forecast for this period. The water temperature is 55 degrees.