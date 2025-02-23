Monday’s weather: Pleasant mix of sun and clouds, high of 42

Rick Gordon’s Weather Watch
Today’s weather
It’s a delightful day ahead, with a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds. Expect a high of 42 degrees—perfect weather to enjoy some time outdoors!
5-Day Outlook
Today: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 42 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with some spotty afternoon showers. High 48 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Partial clearing late & mild. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny & mild. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds with some light freezing rain late. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Cloudy & windy with a few showers. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: SW 15-20+ mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 41 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Breezy with a few clouds and much colder. Low 12 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Weather Alerts
The final five days of February will be mild, with temperatures reaching the 40s and causing melting. March coming in like a lion on Saturday into Sunday, another clipper system will move through the Northeast, potentially producing heavier snowfall. Expected accumulations are around 2-4 inches, though these amounts could change by the end of the week.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first day of Meteorological Spring, Saturday, March 1st will arrive like a lion, featuring a high of 34 degrees and snowfall & sleet expected at night.
Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: They’ll start the day with some mountains poking through the clouds, but later on, those peaks will probably disappear. Expect daytime highs in the mid-20s, with southwest winds picking up from around 15 mph to a solid 30 mph by the afternoon. Be ready for some gusts hitting up to 55 mph!
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: We’ll see some mountain tops peeking through the clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with southwest winds around 10 mph, picking up to about 20 mph from the south later in the afternoon. Watch out for gusts that could hit up to 45 mph!