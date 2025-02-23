Monday’s weather: Pleasant mix of sun and clouds, high of 42

Today’s weather

It’s a delightful day ahead, with a pleasant mix of sunshine and clouds. Expect a high of 42 degrees—perfect weather to enjoy some time outdoors!

5-Day Outlook

Today: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 42 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with some spotty afternoon showers. High 48 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday night: Partial clearing late & mild. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny & mild. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds with some light freezing rain late. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Thursday: Cloudy & windy with a few showers. High 48 (feel like 40) Winds: SW 15-20+ mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: Breezy with some clouds & sun. High 41 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph

Friday night: Breezy with a few clouds and much colder. Low 12 (feel like 6) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Alerts

The final five days of February will be mild, with temperatures reaching the 40s and causing melting. March coming in like a lion on Saturday into Sunday, another clipper system will move through the Northeast, potentially producing heavier snowfall. Expected accumulations are around 2-4 inches, though these amounts could change by the end of the week.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first day of Meteorological Spring, Saturday, March 1st will arrive like a lion, featuring a high of 34 degrees and snowfall & sleet expected at night.

Skiing and Snowboarding Weather Report

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in New Hampshire today: They’ll start the day with some mountains poking through the clouds, but later on, those peaks will probably disappear. Expect daytime highs in the mid-20s, with southwest winds picking up from around 15 mph to a solid 30 mph by the afternoon. Be ready for some gusts hitting up to 55 mph!

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: We’ll see some mountain tops peeking through the clouds. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, with southwest winds around 10 mph, picking up to about 20 mph from the south later in the afternoon. Watch out for gusts that could hit up to 45 mph!